PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday afternoon for the new terminal complex at Barkley Regional Airport. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the airport is not able to have as big of an event as they hoped.

Barkley Regional Airport

Barkley Regional Airport terminal

U.S. Representative James Comer will speak at the event at 1 p.m. and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was scheduled to attend, but due to COVID-19 concerns, he will instead provide a recorded message. 

The airport authority board recently approved a $7.9 million contract with Jim Smith Contracting for the initial construction of the project, including site preparation, drainage, and access road. 

The airport says its new terminal is a chance to reach more customers with connecting flights becoming more common. 

The new passenger terminal is a multi-phase project with an over-all estimated cost of around $42 million and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

You can watch the groundbreaking live right here or on the WPSD Local 6 Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. 

Tags