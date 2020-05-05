PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will be providing information on reopening businesses Tuesday morning.
Kent Koster, the Public Health Director with the Purchase District Health Department, will be giving information on how businesses can prepare to reopen.
He will also be answering questions.
The webinar is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and we will be streaming it in this story.
Businesses looking for PPE and other items to reopen are encouraged to take part in a survey by clicking here.
More COVID-19 resources for businesses can by found by clicking here.