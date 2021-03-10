PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar to introduce the new Business Coach for the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.
The chamber says this webinar could answer many questions for small businesses needing help or for anyone interesting in starting their own business.
Director of the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development at Murray State University, Chris Wooldridge, will join the new Business Coach, Aaron Harned at the webinar.
A Paducah native, Harned joined the Kentucky SBDC team last November and his position as a Business Coach includes 10 counties in Western Kentucky. The chamber says he has a bachelor's degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University.
He grew up working a family-owned business and worked there for 19 years, including serving as a manager for the last decade.
The chamber explains the Kentucky SBDC has been helping the commonwealth's small-business community for around four decades. The Kentucky SBDC provides business coaching and training services that help existing business owners and potential entrepreneurs succeed. The chamber says the SBDC's services include one-on-one business coaching, training workshop, market research, loan packaging help, assistance with financial projections and information needed to make informed business decisions.
The CEED center at Murray State, where Wooldridge serves as director, is an outreach program for the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business. The center uses its resources to try and improve the economic vitality of the 24 westernmost counties of Kentucky through consulting, training and to both pre-venture and existing business and industry.
The chamber says Wooldridge is also an instructor in the MSU Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business in the areas of finance, banking and economic development. He used to serve as the District Director of the Murray State Small Business Development Center providing business consulting and training.
Wooldridge is a former entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services community.