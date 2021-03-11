PADUCAH — Internships connect employers with potential talent before they enter the job market. It's also a great way to showcase your company, as well as gain an extra set of temporary hands during busy summer months.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar for businesses who want to learn more about offering summer employment and internships for college students.
West Kentucky Workforce Board and Four Rivers SHRM is joining the Paducah Chamber to cover details about how to find students, what internships to offer, pay options, and more.
The one-hour webinar, facilitated by Crystal Balentine, Senior Vice President and HR Officer at FNB Bank, will give employers the steps for starting an internship program — including who to contact at local campuses and how to successfully recruit students across majors and degree programs.
Businesses will also be able to learn about the differences between summer employment and internship.
Panelists at the webinar include Hannah Carroll, Internship Coordinator at Murray State University Career Services; Marlo Rhodes, Career Services Manager at West Kentucky Community & Technical College; and Ben Stinnett, Recruitment & Career Services Officer at the UK College of Engineering Paducah campus.
To help businesses find workers, the Paducah Chamber says it's looking for information from local businesses and industries about what they are offering as summer internships and work opportunities in the Paducah/McCracken County area and region.
The Chamber says it will use the information to compile a comprehensive list of job opportunities which will be distributed to the Career Services Departments at area colleges and universities and make it available on the Chamber's website.
The webinar is part of the Chamber's Intern Initiative, designed to help interns who are working in the community to network with the growing population of young professionals; meet other interns who are working in the community; become more informed about the community; develop professional and social skills; and enjoy their summer in the area.
The Chamber says the long-term goals of the program are to build the community's future workforce, fill open jobs, and grow the community.
The survey is for Chamber members and non-Chamber members. To receive a copy of the survey, let the chamber know about summer job opportunities, or register for the webinar, go to paducahchamber.org or email the Chamber at info@paducahchamber.org.