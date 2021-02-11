PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Frankfort event as a virtual forum. Due to travel and group restrictions with COVID-19, the one-day virtual event will be based in Paducah and feature speakers from Frankfort representing the different cabinets and elected officials.
"We have meetings focused on transportation infrastructure, COVID-19 Liability Reform, arts and tourism, plus more," said Sandra Wilson, Chamber President. "It is very important for us to maintain our presence even though we can't be there in person. The relationship that we build, and our advocacy efforts on behalf of our members and community, are critical."
The schedule for the virtual event is as follows:
- 9 a.m. — Program starts with welcome and opening comments from 2021 Board Chair Dr. Anton Reece and a message from Gov. Andy Beshear.
- 9:30 a.m. — Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer will speak.
- 10 a.m. — Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey will speak.
- 10:30 a.m. — Break
- 11 a.m. — House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy will speak.
- 11:30 a.m. — Chairman of the House Transportation Committee Rep. Ken Upchurch will lead a session with Rep. Sal Santoro and Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah about infrastructure and whether or not a bill will be introduced.
- Noon — Break
- 1 p.m. — Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry will speak.
- 1:30 p.m. — Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray (pending)
- 2 p.m. — J.D. Chaney, President/CEO, Kentucky League of Cities will speak.
- 2:30 p.m. — Wrap up with Ashli Watts, Kentucky Chamber President/ CEO; Kate Shanks, Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President; and John Cooper, Capitol Link Consultants and Paducah Chamber Legislative Agent.
The Paducah Chamber unveiled its 2021 State Legislative Priorities during a virtual Public Policy Series forum in December.
The top four legislative priorities for the 2021 identified by the Chamber include:
- Infrastructure Investment: The Paduah Chamber says it supports new and sustainable funding for transportation infrastructure; creation of a multi-modal transportation fund to address the infrastructure needs of the railroad, aviation, riverport, and public transit industries; additional funding for the Barkley Regional Airport construction of a new terminal; and efforts to expand widespread wireless and broadband investments. The Chamber says it has identified six local transportation projects as priorities.
- Tax Reform: The Chamber says it supports modernizing the municipal funding options and giving all cities the same abilities; allowing citizens to vote on the local option sales tax; and identifying long-term sustainable solutions to the state's unfunded pension liabilities.
- COVID-19 Legal Liability Protections: The Chamber also says it support legislation to protect all Kentucky businesses, including health care providers, schools, and local governments, from 'unnecessary and frivolous' lawsuits related to the pandemic. The threat of litigation, according to the Chamber, will harm Kentucky's economic recovery. This legislation should create a presumption that a business has met the standard of care with respect to protection of its employees, visitors and patrons if it has complied with appropriate standards and guidelines.
- Unemployment Insurance Modernization: The Chamber says it supports reforms to Kentucky's unemployment insurance benefit structure to keep costs and benefits competitive with other states and increase workforce participation. The Chamber says the General Assembly must protect Kentucky employers from an increase in unemployment insurance taxes.
For more information, contact the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at info@paducahchamber.org.
Paducah Chamber says the Frankfort forum virtual event was sponsored by Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc., and Marcum Engineering LLC.