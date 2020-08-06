PADUCAH — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will be joining the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for the August Power in Partnership Breakfast.
The monthly breakfast is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Commerce Center in the Paducah Bank Community Room. This events sponsor is Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
The Paducah Chamber says during the breakfast, Leadership Paducah Class #33 will also present the funds from their class project to Starfish Orphan Ministry to be used to provide beds for children in the community.
Additionally, Superintendent of Paducah Public Schools Dr. Donald Shively, and Superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools Steve Carter, will speak about their schools reopening plans.
The Chamber says Lt. Gov. Coleman, of Harrodsburg, is the 58th Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky and Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. During her time in office, she has focused on creating an excellent public education system that will produce the future leaders in Kentucky.
The Chamber states Coleman began her teaching and coaching career in 2008 at Burgin High School and most recently served as an assistant principal at Nelson County High School. She is only the second educator to be elected lieutenant governor in the state, with her election coming 40 years after former teacher Martha Layne Collins was elected to the same office.
The Chamber says she founded Lead Kentucky, a non-profit organization that has helped women in Kentucky colleges become the next generation of leaders by helping them seek leadership positions on their campuses and across the state. Since its creation in 2013, Lead Kentucky has empowered 50 campus ambassadors with 29 different majors on more than a dozen college campuses.
The Chamber says Coleman earned a bachelor's degree in history from Centre College, where she played basketball, and a master's degree in political science from the University of Louisville. The Chamber says she is currently working to get a doctorate in Educational Leadership at the University of Kentucky.