Note: The livestream has ended. Thank you for watching. You can watch the recording of the city commission meeting in the two videos above.
BREAKING UPDATE: The resolution to postpone construction bids for Paducah's recreation and aquatic center did not pass at the city commission meeting.
City Commissioner Richard Abraham, who proposed the resolution, was the sole vote in favor. All other commission members voted not to postpone the project.
Local 6's Jack Kane reported on the meeting, including what members of the public had to say about the project and the commission's vote, on Local 6 at 10.
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham is expected to propose a resolution during Tuesday night's commission meeting to postpone construction bids for the recreation and aquatic center project.
Mayor Brandi Harless, who has been a major advocate of the project, plans to vote against the measure.
In a statement sent to Local 6 on Monday, Abraham said: "As a Commission, supporting this resolution will show our responsible, reasonableness, reset us as to the words we spoke when asking for your trust when voting for us, and will give everyone equal time to revisit the strategic wisdom needed for a final solution on a difficult prospect."
Because the resolution is on the meeting agenda, Paducahans will be allowed to share their thoughts on the multimillion-dollar aquatic center project during the public comments portion of the meeting.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paducah City Hall, which is at 300 South 5th St.
