PADUCAH — Coronavirus concerns are growing every day as more cases are diagnosed worldwide. Public agencies are giving updates on how they are handling the outbreak. That includes at Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting.
Purchase District Health Department epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham gave a presentation on the novel coronavirus during Tuesday night's meeting. Kentucky now has eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, the governor announced Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear said new cases are to be expected as testing continues, and the state is continuing to take steps to protect Kentuckians.
Cunningham said a lot of people have concerns about the virus. She said the elderly need to be especially careful.
"If you are 60 years or older and/or have a chronic major medical condition, we recommend that you avoid densely populated areas or events. We are advising nursing homes and long term care facilities to restrict visitors to their facility," Cunningham said.
Commissioners will also hear presentations on the city's annual audit and the parking assessment study the city paid for to look into parking needs in downtown Paducah.
