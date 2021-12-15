Watch President Biden arrive in Mayfield to tour storm damage.
WATCH: President Biden arrives in western Kentucky
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Expected Later Today and Tonight... An approaching storm system will really start to crank up the south winds later today and tonight. The winds will be highest during the evening hours, when gusts around 35 mph are expected. South winds will average 15 to 30 mph today and tonight. These high winds and gusts will pose a hazard to any outdoor activity, including those driving in the area. This driving hazard will especially apply to high profile vehicles. High wave conditions are expected on area lakes as well. Use extra caution if you are driving today, especially in a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects you don't want to be thrown about by the high winds and gusts.
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Cloudy
64°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- LIST: Tornado victims that have been identified
- Candle factory worker speaks out about being trapped after the tornado
- Candle factory collapse survivor shares story from hospital bed
- WATCH: President Biden arrives in western Kentucky
- Donations pour in for Samburg, Tennessee, after tornado
- Missouri girl sheltering with family killed in tornado
- Murray man arrested for burglarizing churches and escaping from custody
- How to help local tornado survivors
- Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
- On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.