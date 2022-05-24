(NBC News) — President Joe Biden is addressing the nation after a gunman killed 18 children and at least one adult at an elementary school in Texas. The president is expected to begin speaking around 7:30 p.m. CT.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.
Biden spoke at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden said: “These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?”
At least 18 students were killed, as well as three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police. It was not immediately clear if that number included the attacker, or how many people were wounded. The 18-year-old gunman was killed by law enforcement. Earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos and that he lived in the community where the shooting took place. Ramos also reportedly shot his own grandmother before going to the school.
Just two days before Biden left for his visit to Asia, he met with victims' families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.
Before he landed in Washington, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and at all public buildings throughout the U.S. and abroad "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence."
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those dead. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.