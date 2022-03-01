Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The president’s address comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the COVID-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress.
Regarding Russian aggression, an excerpt released ahead of the speech Biden says: "Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."
During the address, the president is expected to announce that the United States is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
The address is set to begin at 8 p.m. CT.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.