WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Joe Biden said April’s disappointing jobs report shows America has a steep climb to recover from the damage created by the pandemic.
The 266,000 jobs created last month fell short of the growth most economists expected, but the president said the data proves his that relief and jobs packages are vital in building a long-term recovery to healthy employment.
Biden noted that about 1.5 million jobs have been created since he took office, but that recovery will be a long process.
And he dismissed the notion that enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which run until September, are leading some Americans to choose not to work.