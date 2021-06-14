Watch live coverage as President Biden holds a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
President Joe Biden met with Turkey's president Monday morning in the first face-to-face discussion between the two leaders since Biden took office. The meeting comes amid a strained bilateral relationship.
Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands and held a meeting on the sidelines of this week's NATO leaders summit.
On their discussion agenda: US sanctions against Turkey over their Russian-made missile system.
Under the "Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act," or CAATSA, any foreign government working with the Russian defense sector can find itself on the radar of US economic sanctions.
The Trump administration announced CAATSA sanctions against Turkey last December after the NATO ally purchased a multibillion-dollar Russian missile system.
The s-400, a Russian mobile surface-to-air missile system, is said to pose a risk to the NATO alliance as well as the f-35, America’s most expensive weapons platform.
Turkey has the western alliance's second-biggest military after the united states but Ankara’s purchase of Russian defense systems, disagreements over Syria, human rights, the treatment of Armenians in the Ottoman empire and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have hurt ties.