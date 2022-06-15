WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed executive orders Wednesday to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states.
Biden declared, "pride is back at the White House," to a packed audience in the White House's East Room.
"From day one, this has been the most pro-equality administration in history," Biden said. "We have more LGBTQ+ people than any administration or every administration combined."
Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a reception featuring LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who adopted twins with his husband, Chasten.
The gathering is part of the Biden administration's recognition of Pride Month.
Before he signed the executive orders, Biden sent a message to young LGBTQ+ Americans.
"Just be you," he said. "You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong."
"And I want you to know that as your president, all of us on this stage have your back," he added.
The executive orders seek to discourage "conversion therapy" — a discredited practice that aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity _ while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.
The White House says the actions, which tap money already allocated to federal agencies, are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone.
The Department of Health and Human Services will draft new policies to expand care to LGBTQ families and the Education Department will devise rules to better protect LGBTQ students in public schools.
The orders will bolster programs that address the issue of suicide among LGBTQ children and will make adoptions easier for LGBTQ parents and children, White House officials said.
Among the state laws the White House has opposed is Florida's "Don't Say Gay" measure, which was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. It bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics and activists say it marginalizes LGBTQ people.