(NBC News) — In the final hours of the Trump presidency, the man who entered the White House with daily made-for-TV moments released a farewell video recorded behind closed doors.
"We did what we came here to do, and so much more. This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success," Mr. Trump said.
The president is said to be weighing pardons and commutations for potentially dozens of people, including high profile allies, as one of his final acts.
Sources tell NBC News that for now the president is not expected to issue a preemptive pardon for himself or his family members.
He is planning a red carpet sendoff for himself Wednesday morning that could include a color guard, a military band and a 21-gun-salute.
The early exit makesg him the first president in more than 150 years to skip his successor's inauguration.
He's also the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.
Mr. Trump has a shrinking group of aides and advisors to plan his defense.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell reconvened the Senate Wednesday with searing words about the Capitol siege.
"The mob was fed lies, they were provoked by the President and other powerful people," McConnell said.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington Tuesday under a heavy security presence as he prepares to take the oath of office, and take on historic crises in a deeply divided nation.
