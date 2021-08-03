The Tokyo Olympics continues Tuesday night on Local 6! Here's what you can expect during tonight's primetime coverage, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.
Start
End
Sport
Description
7 p.m. CT
7:30 p.m. CT
Gymnastics
M horizontal bar final
7:30 p.m. CT
8:15 p.m. CT
Track and field
W 800m and more
8:20 p.m. CT
9 p.m. CT
Gymnastics
W balance beam final
9:05 p.m. CT
9:40 p.m. CT
LIVE Track and field
W 400m hurdles and more
9:40 p.m. CT
10:10 p.m. CT
Diving
M springboard final
10:10 p.m. CT
10:30 p.m. CT
General
Medal ceremonies
Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.