The Tokyo Olympics continues Tuesday night on Local 6! Here's what you can expect during tonight's primetime coverage, beginning at 7 p.m. CT. 

TKO21_FSGS_080321_CT.jpg

Start

End

Sport

Description

7 p.m. CT

7:30 p.m. CT

Gymnastics

M horizontal bar final

7:30 p.m. CT

8:15 p.m. CT

Track and field

W 800m and more

8:20 p.m. CT

9 p.m. CT

Gymnastics

W balance beam final

9:05 p.m. CT

9:40 p.m. CT

LIVE Track and field

W 400m hurdles and more

9:40 p.m. CT

10:10 p.m. CT

Diving

M springboard final

10:10 p.m. CT

10:30 p.m. CT

General

Medal ceremonies

Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.  