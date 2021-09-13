CHICAGO — Illinois will provide three months of childcare assistance to unemployed parents who are seeking to reenter the work force, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon at Christopher House in Chicago.
Starting Oct. 1, unemployed parents who are actively looking for employment will eligible for three months child care through the Child Care Assistance Program, provided that they meet the standard eligibility requirements for CCAP. Parents who become employed or enroll in education programs before the three-month period ends and who meet all other CCAP requirements will remain eligible for a total of 12 months.
Pritzker also said the state will send a bonus of up to $1,000 to those who work in a child care center or child care home in the state. The Child Care Workforce Bonus program will launch in October.
In a news release about the initiatives Pritzker announced Monday, the governor's office says "all staff at licensed and license-exempt childcare centers and homes will be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 bonus, provided they meet all licensing and health and safety requirements. Childcare workers will receive the payment through their employer between October 2021 and March 2022."
The governor said the bonus is a "simple thing we can do to say thank you" to child care workers, who Pritzker said "carry the rest of the working world on their shoulders."
Additionally, Pritzker said the state is investing in child care employers by making grant funding available to them later this fall. The governor said child care providers across Illinois will be able to apply for their share of $300 million in child care restoration grants.
Families interested in applying for CCAP support can click here or call 1-877-202-4453.
The governor's office says application information about the Child Care Workforce Bonus program will be available for employers via the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies in the coming weeks.
For more information about child care support opportunities in Illinois, including restoration grants, click here.