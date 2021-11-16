On Tuesday, the Salvation Army held a grand re-opening of the Family Store on the Southside of Paducah.
The Family Store is a place where families can shop for clothes, shoes and other items.
Local 6 caught up with Salvation Army Lt. Brittney Donegan at the re-opening.
"When I see the community coming in, it's that safe place for them. it's the safe place they have been longing for since it's been closed. it warmed my heart seeing the community coming in saying 'We're so glad you're back open. We've missed you guys,'" Donegan said.
The Salvation Army is also holding it's first ever community Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.
It's from 4 until 7 pm at the Trimble Street location.
Anyone is welcome to come out, grab a plate, and talk with people from the community.