Coming up Thursday night at the Winter Olympics, Shaun White drops into the halfpipe one final time. The 35 year old from California hoping to cap off his incredible career with one more piece of Olympic hardware.
Plus, we'll hit the slopes, where the best skiers in the world will put their speed and tenacity to the test in the women's super-G.
And here's Thursday night's prime time Olympics schedule (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Olympic Sports
Day 6 recap
7:30 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
Snowboarding
M Halfpipe Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
W Super-G
LIVE
And after your local news and weather, Olympics coverage resumes with the women's hockey quarterfinal. The United States takes on the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal game of the women's Hockey tournament.
