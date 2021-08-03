In case you missed it, Simone Biles returned for her first competition in over a week at the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the balance beam event final with a score of 14.000.
China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver.
Biles did a slightly altered routine, a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. She explained afterward that she had to make changes because she "physically couldn't twist anymore."
Biles told NBC she wasn't expecting a medal, that she wanted to compete again "to go out there and do this for me."
And she advised others who may find themselves with similar challenges to make "mental health and safety first."
Be sure to watch the "Today" show Wednesday morning on Local 6, for a one-on-one interview of Biles by Hoda Kotb.