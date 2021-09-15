Watch live coverage as SpaceX launches the Inspiration4 crew, the first ever all-civilian group, into orbit.
A SpaceX team of only four private citizens will soon travel to space.
The "Inspiration4" walked out of a hangar in Cape Canaveral, Florida Wednesday to be greeted by hundreds of people standing by.
The group will board Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket and capsule that's launching into orbit becoming the first mission to space without a professional astronaut onboard.
The crew consists of Dr. Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and billionaire Jared Issacman, who is the commander of the mission.
They later got in three Teslas and drove over to the suit up area where they will get ready for the launch.
Inspiration-four will spend three days circling the earth before re-entering the atmosphere, and they are expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
If successful, it will be a major leap for space tourism.