FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear, House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers gathered Wednesday afternoon to announce a plan to spend more than $200 million over the next six months to help eastern Kentucky communities destroyed by flooding.
Lawmakers gathered Wednesday to begin a special legislative session Beshear called for to allocate flood relief finding.
The proposed legislation introduced Wednesday would provide $212.7 million in disaster relief funds to help victims and communities devastated by the flooding that swept through the eastern part of the state in July.
Of that amount, $200 million would come from the state's budget reserve trust fund, a reserve that grew to $2.7 billion because of historic back-to-back budget surpluses. The remaining $12.7 million would come from the fiscal year 2022-2023 from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Beshear's office says the package includes $115 million to the Department of Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management, which will be used to provide financial support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and nonprofit or public utility service providers in areas named in President Joe Biden's major disaster declaration. The money can be used to provide reimbursement for services, personnel and equipment provided in the response and recovery phase; costs of replacement or repairs for publicly owned buildings and property inside those buildings; and the advancement of funds to local governments, utilities and school districts waiting for insurance claims and disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It also includes $45 million for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pay for bridge and road repairs, and $40 million to the Department of Education to help school district make repairs, cover additional transportation costs for displaced students and wraparound services for students and their families affected by the flooding and storms.
The $12.7 million in federal funds from the 2022-2023 fiscal year will be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects, Beshear's office says, as well as the building and replacement of school facilities and housing sites that will now be designed to mitigate the risk of future flooding.
The measure is similar to a relief package lawmakers passed during the 2022 regular session to aid western Kentucky communities devastated by the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornado outbreak. That package, Senate Bill 150, created the Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund, appropriating $120.8 million for emergency management costs in communities affected by the tornado outbreak.
A news release from the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission says the measure proposed, House Bill 1, will create the East Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.
The state House and Senate are in recess until Thursday afternoon, when they will reconvene. It's expected that the package will be passed by Friday.