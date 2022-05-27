UVALDE, TX (NBC News) — The community of Uvalde, Texas, is reeling after a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead. Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing to update the public about the investigation around 3:30 p.m. CT.
Earlier Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw held a briefing, during which he said the on-scene commander during the mass shooting made the wrong decision and did not try to breach the classroom where the gunman was quickly enough.
"The on-scene commander at that time believed that it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject," Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw said. "From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. There's no excuse for that."
