The 65th annual Lions Club/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is set to begin at 8 p.m. on WPSD Local 6! Tune in on air or join us right here to watch the concert, which raises money for services that empower children and adults with disabilities in our community.
The program runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
If you give to this year's telethon, your donations will benefit Easterseals West Kentucky and the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Infant Stimulation Program.
Acts performing in the telethon include Eric Horner, Badgett Playhouse, Colton Baker and Shea Nickell.
To donate to the telethon, visit telethonofstars.org. You can also give by texting "telethon" to 50155, or mail your donation to:
Telethon of Stars
C/O Independence Bank
PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.
A silent auction is also being held through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Click here for more details.
If you are unable to donate to the telethon Saturday night, it's not too late! The text number will be active until January.