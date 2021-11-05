Family, former colleagues and friends honored Colin Powell’s "life well lived" during a funeral service held Friday at the Washington National Cathedral.
The service comes a few weeks after Powell, a retired four-star general who became the country's first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died after complications from a COVID-19 infection.
Powell, who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, died on Oct. 18 at the age of 84, after receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
He had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can hamper the effectiveness of vaccines because it hinders the body’s ability to produce antibodies.
Powell was born in 1937 in Harlem, New York, to immigrants from Jamaica and grew up in the South Bronx.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who preceded Powell as the nation's top diplomat, and his son, Michael, were among the speakers at the service.
