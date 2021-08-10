President Joe Biden says America is "on the cusp of an infrastructure decade" after 19 Senate Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.2 trillion bill to upgrade America's roads, bridges and broadband.
The Senate approved the bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.
“Folks, above all, this historic investment infrastructure is what I believe you, the American people, want. What you've been asking for, for a long, long time. This bill shows that we can work together,” Biden said. “After years and years of infrastructure week, we're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade that I truly believe will transform America.”
During a news conference after the vote, Biden also addressed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement.
Biden had called for the governor to step down, and Tuesday said he respects the decision.
Asked how he would assess Cuomo’s 10-and-a-half years as governor of New York, Biden said, “: I thought he's done a hell of a job. I thought he's done a hell of a job. And I mean, both on everything from access to voting, to infrastructure, to a whole range of things. That's why it's so sad.”
But, Biden said “Women should be believed when they make accusations that are able to, on the face of them, make sense and are investigated. They were investigated, and the judgment was made that what they said was correct.”
The president also said he's "very concerned" about spreading delta variant infections among children as schools begin to reopen.
“The reason children are becoming infected is because in most cases they live in low vaccination rate states and communities. And they're getting it from unvaccinated adults. That's what's happening,” Biden said.
He also called out governors who are quashing local school mask mandates, yet otherwise tell government to "stay out of the way."
“When I suggest that people in zones where there's a high risk wear the mask, like you all are doing, I'm told that government should get out of the way and not do that; they don't have the authority to do that,” Biden said. “And I find it interesting that some of the very people who are saying that, who hold government positions, are people who are threatening that if a school teacher asks a student if they have been vaccinated or if a principal says that everyone in my school should wear a mask or the school board votes for it, that governor will nullify that. That governor has the authority to say ‘You can't do that.’ I find that totally counterintuitive and, quite frankly, disingenuous.”