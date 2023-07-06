MAYFIELD, KY — When country music star Trace Adkins releases the music video for his song "Somewhere in America" on Friday, Mayfield residents and other Local 6 viewers will see some familiar faces, including Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson.
The video was filmed back in May, when Adkins visited Mayfield to perform a free concert honoring the resilience of the community after it was struck by an EF-4 tornado in December 2021. The concert was held at CFSB War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.
Adkins shared a trailer for the video Thursday on social media. That video shows Trent in the Local 6 studio, Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies out working in the community they serve, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan looking out over new homes being built and the people of Mayfield and Graves County enjoying the concert.
Watch the premiere of Trace’s new music video “Somewhere In America” TOMORROW starting at 10 am ET on @CMT pic.twitter.com/stPYpdK0XL— Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) July 6, 2023
In a Facebook post. Adkins says the video will premiere at 9 a.m. CT on CMT. It will also premiere in New York's Times Square at the same time on the CMT billboard.
The city of Mayfield shared the trailer video to its Facebook page as well, saying "Trace Adkin's 'Somewhere in America' video premieres TOMORROW on CMT, and we are just in awe of this beautiful tribute to our town and it's resilient people! Don't miss it!!! You might just be in it! 🥰❤️🎼"
Local 6 plans to share the video when it's released on Friday. Before then, be sure to tune in to "Local 6 Today" starting at 4:30 a.m. Friday to hear reaction from the Local 6 team, including from Trent.