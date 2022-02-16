Coming up Wednesday night on WPSD Local 6, one the biggest sports rivalries of all time and the U.S. has a gold medal on the line.
Watch the video above for a preview of what you won’t want to miss at the Winter Olympics Wednesday night.
Wednesday night brings the final individual event for Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing. The three-time Olympic medalist will ski live in the combined, where she won silver four years ago.
Plus, after winning gold in the mixed team event earlier at the Games, Chris Lillis of Pittsford, New York, is a contender in men's aerials.
And we’ll have the latest chapter in one of sport's greatest rivalries. For the sixth time in seven Olympics, it's U.S. vs Canada for gold in women's hockey. We'll have that for you live on Local 6.
Here’s how tonight’s schedule breaks down (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:20 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
M Aerials Final
7:30 p.m.
7:50 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
W Halfpipe Qualifying
LIVE
8 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Short Track
W 1500m
8:30 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
W Combined - Downhill
LIVE
WPSD Local 6 Olympic Edition
10:05 p.m.
12:30 a.m.
Hockey
W gold medal game
LIVE
An important note: Local 6 Olympic Edition is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night (the exact time depends on when live coverage of the alpine skiing event ends). Be sure to stick with us at that time so you don’t miss out on your local news and weather!
Want to tune in to tonight’s prime time Olympics action, but won’t be near a TV? Click here to stream Wednesday night’s coverage online.