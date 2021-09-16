MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held the drawing for its Victory Celebration Jackpot Raffle Thursday afternoon.
Each ticket sold was a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000.
All proceeds benefit 13 local agencies that partner with the United Way.
"Because of this fundraiser, we were able to match those dollars through the Fred Paxton Challenge to our Community Foundation Endowment, so these dollars are going to turn into even more. We were able to raise over $44,000 with this fundraiser, so just thank you so much for helping us with this," United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Executive Director Betsy Burkeen said.
The winner whose name was drawn on Thursday is Carol Fristoe of Hickory, Kentucky. Congratulations, Carol!
For more information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, click here or call 270-442-1691.