Watch the Veterans Day Reveille in downtown Paducah at the corner of Broadway and Water Street. The sunrise reveille will follow the rising of the flags by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
top story
WATCH: Veterans Day celebration begins in downtown Paducah
- Evan Beebe
-
- Updated
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across the Quad State this Morning... Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad State region this morning. The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM. The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Rain
56°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- At least one cow dies after eating trash illegally dumped in west Kentucky pasture, sheriff's office says
- Mayfield man dies following two-vehicle collision in Graves County
- Murray man flown to out-of-state hospital after Calloway County car crash
- Livingston County Middle School, North Elementary on lockdown Wednesday morning
- Funeral arrangements announced for SIU student Jacob Jurinek
- Infrastructure bill to bring billions of dollars to Kentucky, but what about west Kentucky?
- Man charged in TikTok rescue has charge upped to kidnapping
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Man charged with fatally ramming another man with vehicle
- Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.