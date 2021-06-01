TULSA, Okla. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says hate hides and "we must not give hate a safe harbor."
Biden's comments came on Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he led remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa.
Biden helped commemorate the deaths of hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago, his visit coming amid a national reckoning on racial justice.
"We do ourselves no favors by pretending none of this ever happened or doesn't impact us today because it does still impact us today," said BIden.
"What great nations do, they come to terms with their dark sides and we're a great nation, the only way to build a common ground is to truly repair and to rebuild. I come here to help fill the silence because in silence, wounds deepen."
The events stood in stark contrast to then-President Donald Trump's trip a year ago, which was greeted by protests.
Biden is the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as “Black Wall Street.” In 1921 - on May 31 and June 1 - when a white mob, including some people hastily deputized by authorities, looted and burned the Greenwood district.
The president, joined by three top Black advisers, met privately with three surviving members of the Greenwood community who lived through the violence, the White House said.
Viola “Mother” Fletcher, Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis and Lessie “Mother Randle” Benningfield Randle are all between the ages of 101 and 107.
Biden also announced he is asking Vice President Kamala Harris to head the administrations push to protect voting rights.