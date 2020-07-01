During a press briefing in Washington Wednesday, the White House press secretary said that the city of Seattle has been "liberated."
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's comments come after police dismantled the capitol hill organized protest zone in downtown Seattle.
"So I am pleased to inform everyone that Seattle has been liberated. The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, otherwise known as CHAZ, I think they switched their name to CHOP, but I'm told they went back to CHAZ, was a failed, four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left and the results are in. Anarchy is anti-American, law and order is essential, peace in our streets will be secured,” McEnany said.
She also said the reports that Russia put bounties on U.S. soldiers are unverified, which she claims is why the president wasn't briefed.
“The President believes that, and has great faith in Ambassador O'Brien and the others who made the decision, that this shouldn't be risen to his desk. It was a career CIA officer with more than 30 years tenure who made the decision not to brief it up, and the national security advisor agreed with that decision,” McEnany said. “She's an excellent officer and does great work, and made the decision not to brief it up. It was the right decision to make. And at this moment, as I speak to you, it is still unverified."
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, McEnany said the president is confident that a vaccine will be available soon. McEnany said the president is confident the virus will disappear.
"The president's confident that it'll disappear. He's confident that he's put together a revolutionary, first-class team that is going to break through bureaucracy and get us a vaccine,” McEnany said. “He's confident that that will lead us to a place where we won't have COVID on our hands. And in fact, there was very pleasing news today from Pfizer and Biointech that showed positive results for their vaccines."
Regarding rising case numbers across the country, the press secretary said: "I would say that we see rising cases, we see embers around the country, we always knew that would come with reopening. But those who are identifying as positive cases do tend to be younger individuals as the vice president noted, and I think the increase in testing is part of the contribution to what we're seeing."