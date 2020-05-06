WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a news briefing in Washington on Wednesday.
McEnany said masks are recommended, not required, for the American public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The press secretary also said the idea everyone has to be tested is "nonsensical."
McEnany additionally said the United States' relationship with China is one of "disappointment and frustration" right now.
The press secretary also called a House subcommittee's attempt to have Dr. Fauci testify a "publicity stunt."