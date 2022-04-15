MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Talk about fowl play! The McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Friday posted a video of a wild turkey that clearly had a bone to "peck" with a deputy vehicle.
The video shows the bird pecking at the car's driver-side door and having a look under the wheel well.
"This wild Turkey decided to attack our K-9 unit this afternoon. We may need to file a criminal mischief charge on Mr. Tom Turkey!," she sheriff's office joked in the Facebook post.
Be sure to give the video a watch if you need a laugh today.