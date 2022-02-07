Prime time coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues Monday night on WPSD Local 6!
From speed skating, to figure skating, to skiing, you won't want to miss all the excitement airing from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Then, stick with us for Local 6 Olympic Edition at 11:30 p.m. for the latest from your local news and weather authority.
Watch the video above for a preview of Monday night's prime time Olympics coverage from NBC. And here's a breakdown of the schedule:
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:20 p.m.
Short Track
W 500m Finals
7:25 p.m.
7:55 p.m.
Speed Skating
W 1500m Final
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
W Big Air Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
M Super-G
LIVE
10:15 p.m.
11:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
M Short Program
LIVE
Unable to catch tonight's coverage on air? Click here to stream online.