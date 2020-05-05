A federal judge is calling for an investigation into U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on claims he is pressuring judges to retire.
The report in the Courier Journal says a judicial watchdog group is calling for a nomination hearing to be postponed.
That hearing is for Judge Justin Walker of Louisville to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
A report in the Washington Post says Walker had been considered for a seat on the court since before the current judge announced his retirement.
The report comes after the American Bar Standing Committee on Federal Judiciary rated Walker "not qualified" for the district court, saying he has never tried a case as lead or co-counsel.