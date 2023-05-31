MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, Mayor D'Anna Browning is reinstating the city's water conservation order starting Thursday, June 1, due to drier than average conditions in the forecast.
Browning scaled back that conservation order in March because water conditions had improved enough to provide for city water customers' normal needs. The order was originally put in place to help in the fight against a water crisis that began in April 2022 when the city breached the levee at Lake George to try to relieve pressure on the levee and prevent an uncontrollable breach. The lake was Marion's main water source, and breach led to a water shortage.
On Friday, the mayor announced in a Facebook post that the water conservation order must be reinstated starting June 1 "out of an abundance of caution."
"Please don’t panic," Browning wrote. "We just need to scale back usage and be aware of the situation."
Browning said the city is in a better position than it was a year ago thanks to a number of factors, including leak detection, an agreement with the Crittenden Livingston Water District that will allow Marion to quickly switch over if needed and the fact that Lake George is holding water. "Thanks to the cover placed over the cracked pipe. Plans are in place to pump water over the levee, if needed," Browning wrote.
The mayor's announcement noted that, after about six months of excess water flowing over the spillway at Old City Lake, the excess water stopped last Thursday. But, the mayor said, "Please remember, this is Old City Lake, not Lake George."
Browning also said there was some good news about Old City Lake. "City crews dismantled a beaver dam that was slowing down the water supply to Old City Lake. As of this morning, the video shows that water is once again flowing over the spillway," the mayor wrote.