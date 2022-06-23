MARION, KY — Thursday was a busy day in Marion, Kentucky. Bottled water distribution began in an effort to ease the strain caused by the city's ongoing water crisis.
"People are really listening and starting to take this very seriously," said City Administrator Adam Ledford.
Residents are asked to drastically conserve water usage after the city was forced to drain its main water source following a levee breach at Lake George.
Volunteers started handing out cases of bottled water at 9 a.m. Thursday for residents with last names A-G. Candi Fulkerson was first in line at 7:30 a.m., making sure to pick up enough water for herself and her five grandkids.
"It's been rough," said Fulkerson. "With the kids, we use water, water, water."
Ruth Ann Farmer was also in line early.
"I really expected a traffic jam," she said.
Meanwhile, other Marion residents, like Evelyn Hayes, can't pick up water until Friday or later. Hayes bought a case from a store to tide her over.
"We haven't drank the tap since this all started," she said. "I am not drinking that. I just don't trust it. "It's aggravating that we just can't get what we need,” said Hayes.
Down the street, her neighbor, Sam J. Smith, is also waiting. He said it's frustrating the city's infrastructure didn't hold up.
"We are worried about the water bills, too. We were already conserving. I wish the city would fix problems when they arise," said Smith.
Marion water pickup schedule:
- People with last names beginning with A through G were able to pick up water from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.
- Those with last names beginning with H though L will be able to pick up water during the same time frame on Friday, June 24.
- People with last names beginning with M through R will be able to pick up water during those hours on Monday, June 27.
- Residents with last names beginning with S through Z will be able to pick up water during those hours on Tuesday, June 28.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said he understands people are upset. But he said there was never any indication the levee was at high risk. He said weather and wind in April created the issues and leak that created the shortage.
"We live in a country where much of the rural area has infrastructure that's aging," said Ledford. "So whether that's above ground or below ground, there's always going to be a risk. It has become quite clear in our conversations with the state that elements of this issue are very unique. We've heard the term 'first in the state type of scenario,'" said Ledford.
He said they are doing everything they can to find solutions. "Our options for both regionalization and self-sufficiency are both are on the table. We continue to work through those operations, but they take time, and we have to make sure it's safe," he said.
Friday, the National Guard is expected to begin hauling water from the Cumberland River to be treated and put into Marion's water supply. They are also working on ways to network with neighboring counties to extend the supply. As of Thursday, the city had about 17 days of water left.