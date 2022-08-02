MARION, KY — City of Marion Water Distribution Coordinator, Danielle Duncan, reports some residents of Marion, KY are under the impression that this is the last week of water distribution.
Duncan says that's false- and she wants to make sure the public has accurate information.
According to Duncan, water distribution will continue until the city gives notice, and there aren't any plans for distribution to cease anytime soon.
Marion Water Distribution Schedule
|Day
|Last names beginning with:
|Monday
|A-F
|Tuesday
|G-L
|Wednesday
|(Delivery Day)
|Thursday
|M-R
|Friday
|S-Z
Pickup hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
If you cannot make it out to the armory to pick up your water, you can arrange water deliveries with Marion City Hall by calling (270) 965-2266.
If you plan to pick up water for someone who doesn't live in your same household, you need to call ahead.
Make sure to have your ID with you when you pickup!