MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County has received American Rescue Plan Act grant funding that it is now using to pay for a water infrastructure project.
That includes a more than $3.6 million project to provide more than 10 miles of new water line, which the county says will provide better service to 90 households. The county fiscal court says it has permitted about 12 miles of water line extensions, which means more water projects could be coming in the future.
And the county is receiving another $2.5 million grant from the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet to help expand broadband internet in rural parts of the county. The project is expected to bring 47 miles of fiber and serve 250 locations throughout the county. That project, which is being done in partnership with WK&T, is currently under environmental review.
Meanwhile, the county says the fiscal court has approved a application seeking $1.2 million in grant funding from Community Connect USDA to further fiber expansion. The hope is to add another 15 miles of fiber to an area southwest of Benton, Kentucky.
Once all the permits and reviews are approved for those projects, the county says they should take less than two years to complete.