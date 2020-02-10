KEVIL, KY — The owners of Indian Hills Trading Post and Marathon gas station in Kevil, Kentucky, say they shut down pumps Thursday after a customer complained about car trouble.
On Monday, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet confirmed water did get into the fuel tanks at that station. The cabinet said it determined that two fuel tanks had loose caps, and water got into them. That means when people pumped gas, they also pumped water into their cars.
Work has been going on for days to fix the problem, but the cabinet said the fuel will have to be tested first before the gas station can reopen the pumps.
Now, there is no gas for miles.
"(I) was on my way to work, so I stopped at the gas station and filled my tank. Came to work, worked a full day, and that evening, when I went to leave, my car wouldn't start," said mother of six Hannah Crittendon.
Crews are now working to flush the system. Workers said they have to pump up groundwater to be able to reach the bottom of the tanks. Then, they have to flush the pumps clean as well.
Morris Alvey of Alvey's Automotive has been working on cars for almost 50 years. He said this is rare.
Alvey said if there's a lot of water in a gas tank, the car won't start. Some water will make your car run poorly. Then comes hundreds of dollars in repairs.
"Then, we got to drop the tank — depending on how hard it is to drop the tank — get the fuel out and the water, put some heat in there and some fresh fuel in there. It should start. It may take a little bit," Alvey said.
"I am worried," Crittendon said. "Like most Americans, we can't afford a $400 bill dropped on our heads. We can't handle having a car down. It takes two full-time working adults with two running vehicles to survive. Something like this could really take you down to your knees."
Crittendon is trying to figure out who can pick up her kids as well as how she's going to pay for repairs. Since her interview with us, she said repairs have been estimated to cost about $900 on top of $245 they paid.
If you filled up at this station and your car stopped working or is having issues, contact this gas station at 270-462-3898. The owners are in contact with their insurance provider and are taking down names and phone numbers of people affected.