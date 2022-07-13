MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says a serious water line break on Sturgis Road has been repaired, and water pressure should be restored for everyone.
Regarding leak detection efforts in general, the city says a team with the public works department is "making good progress" making repairs. In a news release sent after 10 p.m. Wednesday, the city says the crew has repaired "several leaks" that were identified, and a Paducah Water Works crew will provide assistance on Thursday.
The city says it also has some good news to share regarding efforts to remedy Marion's water shortage.
The Crittenden-Livingston Water District was able to increase the amount of water it’s sending to Marion. The utility is now sending the city about 130 gallons of water per minute, the city says. According to the news release, Marion uses about 400 gallons per minute on average, so residents are asked to continue conserving water, only using it when necessary.
Additionally, the city says Bingham Well Drilling of Eddyville now has a contract to dig some wells for individual houses in Marion, and the company completed two wells this week.
"The city is working with John Bingham to ensure that families who get wells disconnect their city water line or install a valve to prevent backflow. If you are using a well for your water supply, we ask that you contact city hall so someone can make sure a valve is on the city water line to prevent backflow," the news release states.
Marion officials also remind residents that Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief is providing free laundry services at Fredonia Baptist church.
Bottled water distribution is also continuing at the old National Guard Armory at 131 Rochester Avenue. Click here to see the distribution schedule.
Meanwhile, a boil water advisory remains in effect.
