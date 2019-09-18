GRAVES COUNTY, KY — U.S. 45 is closed at the 7.5 mile marker in Wingo, Kentucky, because of a water main break, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The roadway is expected to stay closed for the next 24 hours or so, according to a news release the cabinet sent around 3:13 p.m. Wednesday.
The news release says the water main leak has eroded the road under the pavement, and the road will have to close so repairs can be made.
The cabinet's real-time traffic map says the road is blocked between Main Street/Kentucky 339 and Austin Drive.
The cabinet says drivers can detour via the Purchase Parkway.