PADUCAH — The southbound lane of Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson and Broadway Streets will be closed for an estimated eight hours as crews work to repair a water main break, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Paducah Water recently began an extensive, 15-month infrastructure project in the area, in which they're working to replace three and a half miles of old water mains along Broadway and Jefferson.
If you are a Paducah Water customer in this area, be on the lookout for orange door tags - which indicate your water has been temporarily shut off and you are in a boil water advisory.
According to Paducah Water's website, after a broken water main is repaired, it's thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and flushed. Paducah Water says customers may notice discolored water after the water comes back on. They advise turning on the cold water and letting it run for two to five minutes. If this doesn't clear-up the water, repeat until it's clear.
Following a water main break, Paducah Water says samples of the water are collected, incubated, and analyzed for 18-24 hours, then sent off to the Kentucky Division of Water. Paducah Water staff will then place blue tags on doors of homes and businesses to indicate the boil water advisory has been lifted.