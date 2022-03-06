PADUCAH, KY – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 has the following Water Over Road Report:
Crittenden County
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to Ohio River floodwaters covering KY 91 at the Kentucky Landing - Estimated duration is sometime on March 8 or 9.
KY 91 is CLOSED due to river flooding from the 15mm to 15.7mm at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry landing - Signs and Barricades Posted
KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu Road is CLOSED at the 4.15mm at the Barnetts Branch Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723 – Signs Posted
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to Mississippi River floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing - Estimated until sometime around March 12
KY1354 is CLOSED at the 0.0mm to the 0.43mm between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman - Signs Posted
KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 8 to 9mm just West of KY 239 near Rush Creek - Signs Posted
Livingston County
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED from the 5.5 to 15mm between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry's Ferry Landing - Signs & Barricades Posted
KY 917/Tucker Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 7 to 7.5mm north of Iuka- Signs & Barricades Posted
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is OPEN at the 7.3mm at Smith Creek near the I-69 Tunnel
UPDATES as appropriate.
The river forecast is available at www.weather.gov/PAH. Look at the bottom for the Rivers and Lakes button.
More frequent updates are available on our Facebook feed.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.