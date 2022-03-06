Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .The river is falling but will remain in flood through much of the week. For the Ohio River...including Paducah and Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 43.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 36.5 feet Wednesday, March 16th. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches can be expected through Monday morning, which will cause scattered flooding issues to develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, and a portion of western Kentucky along a line from Paducah to Marion to Owensboro. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm will fall over saturated soils. Rainfall totals of 1.5 of 2.5 inches can be expected with locally higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&