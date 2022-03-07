Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown .The river is falling but will remain in flood at many locations through this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 43.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 36.2 feet Wednesday, March 16. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&