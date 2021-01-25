PADUCAH — As heavy rains fall in the Local 6 area on Monday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 reports multiple state roads in the Local 6 area that are closed due to flooding or otherwise affected by water.
KYTC reminds drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded roadways. Do not attempt to drive through the water. The cabinet says as little as 6 inches of moving water can push a vehicle off the roadway.
As of about 4:45 p.m., KYTC District 1 released the following water over road report:
Carlisle County
U.S. 62 is closed near the 4 mile marker in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 intersection. Signs are posted with KYTC personnel on site.
KY 80 is closed at the 2.8 mile marker in the West End Area at Arlington. Signs are posted.
KY 1820 is closed at the 1-3 mile marker. Signs are posted.
KY 1628 is closed at the 3 to 4 mile marker. Signs are posted.
Crittenden County
U.S. 641/N. Main St. has water over road signs posted at the 6.9 mile marker just south of the U.S. 60/Gum Street intersection in Marion. Signs are posted.
Fulton County
KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11 mile marker in the Lower Bottom between KY 311 and KY 1099. Signs are posted.
KY 94 is closed at the 23 to 26 mile marker in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125. Signs are posted.
KY 1125/Union Church Road is closed at the 0.0 to 2 mile marker between KY 166 and KY 94. Signs are posted.
KY 1128 is closed at the 5 to 6 mile marker in the Mud Creek area between McMurray Road and KY 1127. Signs are posted.
Graves County
KY 58 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the Graves-Hickman County Line. Signs are posted.
U.S. 45 is closed between the 0 and 1 mile marker at the Graves-Hickman County Line. Signs are posted.
Hickman County
KY 80 has water over road signs posted at the 2 to 3 mile markers.
KY 58 has water over road signs posted at the 9 to 10 mile markers. KYTC personnel are on site.
KY 307 has water over road signs posted at the 13 to 14 mile markers. Signs are posted.
KY 58 has water over road signs posted at the 7 to 8 mile markers. KYTC personnel on site.
KY 780 has water over road signs posted at the 2 to 3 mile markers. Signs are posted.
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16 mile markers at Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell area. Signs are posted.
KY 1283 is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker in the Bayou De Chien area between Rose Road and Hopkins Cemetery Road. Signs are posted.
U.S. 51 has water over road signs posted at the 2 to 3 mile marker at the Cane Creek Bridge between Sawmill Road and KY 1529. Signs are posted with KYTC personnel monitoring the area.
Marshall County
KY 1311/Slickback Road is closed at the 3 to 5 mile marker- Signs Posted
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 tunnel. Signs are posted.
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is closed at the 0 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge. Signs are posted.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection. Signs are posted.
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road is closed at the KY 305/Cairo Road intersection.
KY 348/Wadesboro Road has water over road signs posted at the 6.5 to 7 mile marker between Hardmoney and the McCracken-Graves County Line.
KY 450/Oaks Road has water over road signs posted in numerous locations from the 3 mile marker to the 7.7 mile marker between Shemwell Lane and KY 1954/John Puryear Drive. Signs are posted.
KY 131/Said Road has water over road signs posted at the 0 to 2 mile markers between the McCracken-Graves County Line and the Clarks River Bridge.
KY 1286 has water over road signs posted in the S curves about a quarter-mile north of U.S. 62.
Trigg County
KY 1507/Barefield Road is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker between U.S. 68 and KY 958/Montgomery Church Road. Signs are posted.
KY 124/Cerulean Road is closed at the 9 to 10 mile marker between KY 124 and the Trigg-Christian County Line. Signs are posted.