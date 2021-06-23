PADUCAH-- A national survey done by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found the pandemic may have hurt swimming skills.
Fewer kids took swimming lessons during the pandemic, and novice swimmers may have regressed in their skills.
The CPSC stresses the importance of refreshing lessons and practicing water safety skills.
According to the CPSC's Annual Drowning and Submersion Report, most childhood drowning's involve kids under the age of five.
With more kids going to community pools like Noble Park Pool, there are a few ways you can protect your kids. For example, if you're in the water with them stay within an arm’s reach.
Supervision is key to preventing accidental drownings. Taylor Morsching with the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department says water safety is critical, even for strong swimmers.
"Taking safety breaks, a lot of times kids can get very tired from swimming for long periods of time," Morsching said. "We have safety breaks every 50 minutes here at Noble Park pool. so we really encourage parents to watch their kids, be safe and talk about safety before the you swimming, whether it's at a public pool, beach or the lake."
Morsching also encourages everyone, including adults, to wear life jackets when out on any body of water.