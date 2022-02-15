The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted on Monday to officially dissolve the West McCracken Water District. This comes after the state approved a merger between the water district and Paducah Water.
According to Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen, this was the final step in the merger process.
Petersen added that on Friday, Feb. 4, the transfer of ownership was completed, and that staff from West McCracken Water District has already begun at their new workplace.
“We had a little ice last week, but otherwise we’re very pleased with the way the merger and the operation have gone thus far,” Petersen said.
The move is expected to bring down prices for former West McCracken Water District customers by between 20% and 50%, depending on their water usage rates, according to Petersen.
The merger was approved by Kentucky’s Public Service Commission in December.
The West McCracken Water District was established by the McCracken County Fiscal Court, and the court's vote on Monday officially dissolved the system.
According to an investigation by the Paducah Sun, Paducah Water provided West McCracken Water District customers with water through wholesale agreements under the previous agreement.