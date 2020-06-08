DEXTER, KY — The Dexter, Kentucky, Water district turned off water for many customers Monday because of a leak on Radio Road.
Pam Cole with the water district says the leak, which is near Sunset Lane, made it necessary to turn the water off starting around 4 p.m.
Cole said the outage affects everyone from Whitlow Lane off of Radio Road north of there. She said that includes all water customers in the Dexter community, Wadesboro Road, all of Radio Road north of Whitlow Lane, the Toskana subdivision, Trout Road, Charley Miller Road, Hopkins Road, Sundance Lane, the Pondview area, Saddlebrook Lane, Ingram lane, Crestview Lane, Trinity lane, Lover’s Lane, and Stewart Cemetery Road.
"Once we have the water off, we will work as fast as we can to restore service," Cole said in an email to Local 6. "This will also cause all of these customers affected by this to be under a boil water advisory until further notice once the service is restored."